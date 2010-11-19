The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
People gather around American flag.
Photo Credit: Al Baker		  

Pole patriotism

Station personnel gather to honor Veteran's Day

Posted November 19, 2010

South Pole Station External U.S. government site residents, above, gather at the geographic pole on Veteran's Day. The U.S. military has a long history of involvement in Antarctica. In the early 20th century, Adm. Richard E. Byrd was a pivotal figure in exploration of the continent. The U.S. Navy served as the main logistics arm for science beginning in the 1950s through the 1990s. Today, the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and New York Air National Guard External U.S. government site continue to support the National Science Foundation External U.S. government site mission in Antarctica with intercontinental and intracontinental flights. You can follow the adventure with U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ed Vaughan, commander of the McMurdo Station External U.S. government site Detachment of Joint Task Force–Support Forces Antarctica on the Dispatches from Antarctica blog External U.S. government site.
