

Photo Courtesy: U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa David Huebner

Diplomatic trip U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa pays a visit to Antarctica

U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa David Huebner traveled to Antarctica Feb. 4-8, 2012, to visit the National Science Foundation's McMurdo and Amundsen-Scott South Pole stations to observe firsthand the activities of the U.S. Antarctic Program . Above, Huebner arrives on the Ice.

The NSF stages its operations from Christchurch, New Zealand, in cooperation with the New Zealand government, a partnership that has been a key element of the U.S.-NZ bilateral relationship since the 1950s. Huebner blogged extensively while in Antarctica. Access his blog at http://blogs.newzealand.usembassy.gov/ambassador .