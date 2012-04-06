The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
menu spacer
menu spacer
 
Group of people stands in front of a cross.
Photo Credit: Jonathan Haeussler		  

In memory

McMurdo winter-overs observe 100th anniversary of Scott's death

By Michael Christiansen, Special to the Sun
Posted April 6, 2012

One hundred years ago, Robert Falcon Scott lay dying — his journal secured beneath his shoulder — in his tent with two companions as severe weather prevented them from traversing the 11 miles to a resupply depot. Scott had already lost the Race to the South Pole to Norwegian rival Roald Amundsen, with two of the Briton’s men perishing earlier during the return journey.

Race to the Pole
A somber salute: Achievements of Scott honored at South Pole ceremony

South Pole anniversary: Norwegian prime minister visits bottom of the world to honor Amundsen

It would be almost a year later before a rescue party would discover the tent and piece together the tragedy from Scott’s detailed journal entries. His final entry ends with the now famous words, “For God’s sake look after our people.” Members of the rescue party erected a memorial cross on the top of Observation Hill that now looks over McMurdo Station External U.S. government site.

On March 29, exactly 100 years after Scott died, a small group of McMurdo winter-overs hiked to the top of Observation Hill, above, and at the foot of the cross paid their respects. We were blessed with beautiful weather and a gorgeous sunset. It was hard to imagine the misery of Scott’s final hours in such ideal Antarctic conditions, as Gracie Cole read aloud his last journal entry.

Afterward we shared a moment of silence, each of us thinking about the drama that unfolded a century ago, not far from where we stood. It was a solemn moment that reminded us of the proud Antarctic heritage we all share by our participation in the U.S. Antarctic Program External U.S. government site.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs