

Photo Credit: Bobby Werner 2012-13 research season begins First planes bring 130 scientists and support personnel on Oct. 1 The 2012-2013 Antarctic research season began Monday, Oct. 1st, 2012. A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster and an Australian Airbus-319 transported cargo and 130 U.S. Antarctic Program participants from Christchurch, New Zealand to McMurdo Station . During the month of October, more than 20 additional flights will transport hundreds of scientists and support personnel to Antarctica. The photo above shows newly arrived passengers getting on a transport vehicle to be taken from the Sea Ice Runway to McMurdo Station. The austral summer season lasts from October through February when 24 hours of sunlight provides a prime opportunity to conduct scientific research on the seventh continent.