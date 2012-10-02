The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
menu spacer
menu spacer
 

Newly arrived passengers getting on a transport vehicle to be taken from the Ice Runway to McMurdo Station
Photo Credit: Bobby Werner

2012-13 research season begins

First planes bring 130 scientists and support personnel on Oct. 1

Posted October 2, 2012

The 2012-2013 Antarctic research season began Monday, Oct. 1st, 2012. A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster External U.S. government site and an Australian Airbus-319 transported cargo and 130 U.S. Antarctic Program External U.S. government site participants from Christchurch, New Zealand to McMurdo Station External U.S. government site. During the month of October, more than 20 additional flights will transport hundreds of scientists and support personnel to Antarctica. The photo above shows newly arrived passengers getting on a transport vehicle to be taken from the Sea Ice Runway to McMurdo Station. The austral summer season lasts from October through February when 24 hours of sunlight provides a prime opportunity to conduct scientific research on the seventh continent.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs