The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
menu spacer
menu spacer
 

People pose in front of plane on ice.
Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force/Antarctic Photo Library		  

Military milestone

U.S. Air Force marks 500th mission to Antarctica

Posted October 19, 2012

Airmen from the 62nd and 446th Airlift Wings, deployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord External U.S. government site, Washington, completed a milestone event when they flew the 500th C-17 Globemaster III External U.S. government site Special Assignment Airlift Mission into Antarctica in support of Operation Deep Freeze External U.S. government site on Oct. 14, 2012. More than 40,000 passengers and nearly 45 million pounds of cargo have been airlifted by the C-17s since 1999. The first flights of the 2012-13 field season to McMurdo Station External U.S. government site arrived on Oct. 1, with a total of 48 missions planned through the end of February 2013.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs