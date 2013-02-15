The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
Two ships docked and a third in the background.
Photo Credit: Nathan Biletnikoff		  

Parade of ships

Vessel operations mark the beginning of the end of 2012-13 season

Posted February 15, 2013

Four vessels will visit McMurdo Station External U.S. government site as the 2012-13 field season begins to wind down. Above, the research vessel Nathaniel B. Palmer External U.S. government site, left, is tied up along the fuel tanker ship M/T Maersk Peary External U.S. government site at the station's ice pier. In the background is the Russian icebreaker Vladimir Ignatyuk External Non-U.S. government site, which cut a channel through the sea ice to Winter Quarters Bay. The Maersk Peary delivered about 5.5 million gallons of fuel. Station and military personnel will soon begin to unload cargo from a fourth vessel, the container ship M/V Ocean Giant. The cargo ship carries nearly seven million pounds of food, building supplies, vehicles, and electronic equipment and parts to supply McMurdo and South Pole External U.S. government site stations for the coming year. The fuel and cargo ships are under charter through the Military Sealift Command External U.S. government site.

South Pole Station ended its summer field season on Feb. 14 when the last plane headed north to McMurdo. The last flight from McMurdo until August is scheduled to leave March 5.

See the ice pier action happen live on the McMurdo Station mobile webcam External U.S. government site.
