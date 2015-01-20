The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
menu spacer
menu spacer
 
People watch ship come into bay.
Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek 		 

Breaking through

USCG Polar Star reaches McMurdo Station to escort supply, fuels ships

Posted January 20, 2015

The U.S. Coast Guard cutter Polar Star, above, reached McMurdo Station on Jan. 18 (local time) for a one-day port call before returning to McMurdo Sound to continue clearing a channel in the sea ice. The icebreaker arrives each year in January to clear a path in the annual sea ice for cargo and fuel vessels that resupply the research station. Some of the cargo and fuel are also destined for Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, which is resupplied overland by tractor traverse and by air using the LC-130 aircraft. A volunteer team of linehandlers, some of whom are seen above at left, help secure the ships to the pier, which is made of ice and covered in a layer of dirt and rock. In the distance is McMurdo Station and Observation Hill.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs