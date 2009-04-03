The Antarctic Sun - Science Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
IceCube Laboratory
Photo Credit: Keith Vanderlinde/Antarctic Photo Library		 The IceCube neutrino detector laboratory collects the data from the strings of detectors buried in the ice below the South Pole. Winter-over scientists with IceCube and the South Pole Telescope will take part in a 24-hour Webcast in celebration of astronomy around the world.

Spotlight on astronomy

South Pole Telescope, IceCube to be featured in 24-hour live Webcast

From staff reports
Posted April 3, 2009

Two National Science Foundation External U.S. government site experiments at South Pole Station will be featured in a live Webcast as part of a special event marking the 2009 International Year of Astronomy External Non-U.S. government site.

South Pole Telescope
Photo Credit: Keith Vanderlinde/Antarctic Photo Library
The South Pole Telescope during the austral winter.

Scientists spending the winter at the U.S. Antarctic Program's most southerly research station will discuss their work on the South Pole Telescope (SPT) External Non-U.S. government site and IceCube neutrino detector External Non-U.S. government site. The former is searching the universe to learn more about dark energy, a mysterious phenomenon causing the universe to accelerate.

Located within a cubic kilometer of solid ice, IceCube is another major experiment hoping to learn more about neutrinos, high-energy particles that pass through the Earth from distant corners of the universe following such cosmic cataclysms as exploding stars.

The observatories will be featured with many others in a 24-hour Webcast called "Around the World in 80 Telescopes." External Non-U.S. government site The event begins online today at 5 a.m. Eastern time. The South Pole Webcast is scheduled to begin at 3:25 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, April 4.
