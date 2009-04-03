|
Spotlight on astronomy
South Pole Telescope, IceCube to be featured in 24-hour live Webcast
Posted April 3, 2009
Two National Science Foundation experiments at South Pole Station will be featured in a live Webcast as part of a special event marking the 2009 International Year of Astronomy .
Photo Credit: Keith Vanderlinde/Antarctic Photo Library
The South Pole Telescope during the austral winter.
Scientists spending the winter at the U.S. Antarctic Program's most southerly research station will discuss their work on the South Pole Telescope (SPT) and IceCube neutrino detector . The former is searching the universe to learn more about dark energy, a mysterious phenomenon causing the universe to accelerate.
Located within a cubic kilometer of solid ice, IceCube is another major experiment hoping to learn more about neutrinos, high-energy particles that pass through the Earth from distant corners of the universe following such cosmic cataclysms as exploding stars.
The observatories will be featured with many others in a 24-hour Webcast called "Around the World in 80 Telescopes." The event begins online today at 5 a.m. Eastern time. The South Pole Webcast is scheduled to begin at 3:25 a.m. Eastern time on Saturday, April 4.
About the Sun