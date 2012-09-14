

Photo Credit: Keith Vanderlinde/Antarctic Photo Library Auroras shimmer above the South Pole Telescope during the winter. New data from the experiment indicate that the birth of the first massive galaxies that lit up the early universe was an explosive event, happening faster and ending sooner than suspected. Explosive event South Pole Telescope eyes birth of first massive galaxies New data from the South Pole Telescope (SPT) indicate that the birth of the first massive galaxies that lit up the early universe was an explosive event, happening faster and ending sooner than suspected. Extremely bright, active galaxies formed and fully illuminated the universe by the time it was 750 million years old, or about 13 billion years ago, according to a new report published in the Sept. 1 print edition of The Astrophysical Journal.

The latest results are based on a new analysis that combines measurements taken by the National Science Foundation -funded SPT, which operates at millimeter wavelengths to make high-resolution images of the cosmic microwave background (CMB), the light left over from the Big Bang.

The data provide new constraints on the universe’s first era of galaxy formation, called the Epoch of Reionization. Most astronomers think that early stars came to life in massive gas clouds, generating the first galaxies. The energetic light pumped out by these stars is thought to have ionized the hydrogen gas in and around the galaxies, creating “ionization bubbles” millions of light years across that left a lasting, telltale signature in the CMB.

“We find that the Epoch of Reionization lasted less than 500 million years and began when the universe was at least 250 million years old,” said lead author Oliver Zahn , a postdoctoral fellow at the Berkeley Center for Cosmological Physics (BCCP) at the University of California, Berkeley . “Before this measurement, scientists believed that reionization lasted 750 million years or longer, and had no evidence as to when reionization began.”

The first epoch of ionization occurred after the universe was born in the Big Bang . Everything was so hot that all the gas, mostly hydrogen, was ionized. The universe only cooled enough for electrons to latch onto protons to form neutral hydrogen atoms when the universe was about 400,000 years old.