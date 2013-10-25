

Photo Credit: Kelli-Ann Bliss/NOAA South Pole staff release a high-altitude balloon, which carries ozone-measurement equipment more than 30 kilometers high in the atmosphere, in mid-September.

Shrinking back

Latest measurements by NOAA at South Pole show smaller ozone hole

The ozone hole that forms each year above the Antarctic was a little smaller in 2013 than in years past, according to a recent news report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

NOAA and the Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at the University of Colorado-Boulder track trends in seasonal ozone from measurements made by a two-person NOAA crew at the U.S. Antarctic Program's South Pole Station, which hosts the Atmospheric Research Observatory . Earth's ozone layer shields life on the planet’s surface from ultraviolet radiation that can cause skin cancer and damage plants.

In addition, those measurements showed ozone levels in a critical region of the atmosphere did not drop as low as in years past.

The Antarctic ozone hole began making a yearly appearance in the early 1980s, caused by chlorine released from man-made chemicals called chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Under the 1987 Montreal Protocol and its later amendments, countries agreed to phase out most ozone-depleting. Chlorine levels at the poles reached a maximum at the beginning of this century and are now on the decline, according to NOAA global observations.

For more about the 2013 ozone hole, see the NOAA press release .