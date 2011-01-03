

Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek

McMurdo rings in 2011 Annual IceStock concert bands together talented musicians

Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek The band Banana Hog takes the stage at IceStock. Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek Runners round Discovery Hut at Hut Point for an annual New Year's weekend race.

New Year's is always a rocking time in Antarctica.

The annual IceStock outdoor music concert and festival had the good fortune of falling on New Year's Eve this year, allowing personnel at McMurdo Station to ring in 2011 with more than six hours of music that ranged from classic rock to original tunes to a genuine barbershop quartet. Above, Honey Butter and the Biscuits get the crowd dancing, one of a dozen bands to play during the evening. The people in the orange and black coats are Antarctica New Zealand personnel from nearby Scott Base . Top right, the band Banana Hog pays a little homage to Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, the famous Muppet Band.

Another McMurdo tradition at New Year's is the 10K Scott Hut Race. Part of the course takes runners from McMurdo Station down to Discovery Hut (bottom right), which was built in 1902 by an expedition led by Capt. Robert F. Scott, who would die 10 years later in attempt to be the first person to reach the South Pole.