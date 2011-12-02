The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
 

NSF Director Subra Suresh
Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek		  

Subra Suresh on the Ice

NSF director makes first visit to USAP facilities in Antarctica

Posted December 2, 2011
Man in cockpit of plane.
Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek
NSF Director Subra Suresh in cockpit of LC-130 airplane.
People talk about an instrument.
Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek
Scientist Randol Aikin explains the BICEP telescope to Marcia McNutt, Subra Suresh, Carl Wieman and Scott Borg during a visit to the South Pole.
People in red jackets talk.
Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek
South Pole Telescope researcher John Ruhl talks with Carl Wieman and Lori Garver.

Subra Suresh External U.S. government site, the director of the National Science Foundation (NSF) External U.S. government site, visited U.S. Antarctic Program External U.S. government site stations and field camps during a five-day visit in November, accompanied by the heads of some of the nation’s leading science agencies.

Above, Suresh stops at the geographic South Pole on Nov. 18.

It was Suresh’s first visit to Antarctica since he was sworn in as the 13th NSF director in October 2010. NSF, a $7-billion federal agency, supports basic research and education across all fields of science and engineering. NSF, through its Office of Polar Programs (OPP) External U.S. government site, manages the U.S. Antarctic Program.

Suresh was joined on his visit by Marcia McNutt External U.S. government site, director of the U.S. Geological Society (USGS) External U.S. government site, Lori Garver External U.S. government site, deputy administrator for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) External U.S. government site, and Carl Wieman External U.S. government site, associate director for science at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy External U.S. government site.

Scott Borg, head of OPP’s Antarctic Sciences Division External U.S. government site, accompanied the group during its tour of the McMurdo and South Pole External U.S. government site research stations and various field camps.

The group met with researchers and support staff throughout the visit, which included a day trip to the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, a remote but high-tech research outpost focused on astrophysical science.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs