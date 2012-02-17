The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
 

Diplomatic trip

U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa pays a visit to Antarctica

Posted February 17, 2012

U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa David Huebner External U.S. government site traveled to Antarctica Feb. 4-8, 2012, to visit the National Science Foundation's McMurdo and Amundsen-Scott South Pole External U.S. government site stations to observe firsthand the activities of the U.S. Antarctic Program External U.S. government site. Above, Huebner arrives on the Ice.

The NSF stages its operations from Christchurch, New Zealand, in cooperation with the New Zealand government, a partnership that has been a key element of the U.S.-NZ bilateral relationship since the 1950s. Huebner blogged extensively while in Antarctica. Access his blog at http://blogs.newzealand.usembassy.gov/ambassador External U.S. government site.
