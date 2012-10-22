Flight following

South Pole welcomes first aircraft since February

The loneliness of the long-distance winter at South Pole Station is over. The first flights to the U.S. Antarctic Program's most remote station since mid-February arrived on Oct. 19. Basler and Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Kenn Borek Air in Canada, passed through the South Pole en route to McMurdo Station . It's a journey the support aircraft make every year, usually with a brief layover at South Pole Station to refuel and maybe drop off a few fresh vegetables and fruit for the 50 winter-over crewmembers, who rely on a small hydroponic greenhouse for freshies during the long, dark months. The first official relief flight by the New York Air National Guard's ski-equipped LC-130 is scheduled to land at the South Pole on Oct. 26.