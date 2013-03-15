The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
 

Peole stare at a plane overhead.
Photo Credit: Ben Adkison		  

Up, up and away

Final plane for 2012-13 summer field season departs McMurdo Station

Posted March 15, 2013

It took an extra four days, but McMurdo Station External U.S. government site closed the doors on the 2012-13 summer field season on March 9, 2013 (local time). That's when a Royal New Zealand Air Force External Non-U.S. government site B-757 departed Antarctica with 62 passengers after several delays due to mechanical problems and bad weather. Above, McMurdo winter-overs gather on the deck of the Chalet administration building to watch the plane fly overhead, leaving behind 143 personnel at the U.S. Antarctic Program's External U.S. government site largest research station. The nights are already growing colder and longer, with the final sunset coming on April 24. The McMurdo winter-overs won't see light again until Aug. 19. Their 44 counterparts at the South Pole Station External U.S. government site, which went into winter hibernation in mid-February, will endure a much longer night. The sun will set on March 23 and not reappear until Sept. 21.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs