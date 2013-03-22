The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
 

Sunset on snowy horizon.
Photo Credit: Bill Bergholm		  

Good night

Sun sets on 2012-13 summer season at South Pole

Posted March 22, 2013

Above, a last glimpse of the sun from the South Pole Station External U.S. government site before it set on March 23 at 2:31 a.m. for the next six months. It will return on Sept. 21, 2013. Until then, the 44 winter-overs will collect data on astrophysical experiments and maintain the station facilities during the dark winter months when the temperatures can drop below minus 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The number includes 37 men and seven women.

The 2013 winter-overs include grantee Robert Schwarz, who has wintered at the South Pole nine times. [See previous article — The Ice Man: Schwarz settles in for his eighth winter at the South Pole.] Another researcher, Dan Hrubes, has wintered seven times. More than another half-dozen Polies are on at least their second winter this season. (South Pole winter-over data External Non-U.S. government site courtesy of Bill Spindler, www.southpolestation.com External Non-U.S. government site.)

back to top
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs