The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
 

People drill into ice.
Photo Credit: Benjamin Adkison		  

Road less traveled

Joint SAR team assesses route to Cape Evans before summer begins

Posted August 16, 2013

Above, New Zealand members of the Joint Antarctic Search and Rescue Team (JASART) check the thickness of sea ice en route to Cape Evans from McMurdo Station External U.S. government site and Scott Base External Non-U.S. government site. An overland route is normally established each year between the research stations and the rocky cape, where a historic expedition base was established by Robert Falcon Scott and his British team in 1910. Conservators with the Antarctic Heritage Trust External Non-U.S. government site have worked at the historic hut in recent years to restore the structure and artifacts to their original condition. [See previous article — Preserving the past: Antarctic Heritage Trust restores Scott's expedition hut at Cape Evans.]

Night sky over ice landscape.
Photo Credit: Benjamin Adkison
Screen capture of time-lapse video of auroras seen over Mount Erebus. Click on the image to see the video on YouTube.

The photo was taken by Benjamin Adkison, a materialsperson at McMurdo Station over the winter, but a professional mountaineer and volunteer leader of JASART. Adkison reported that the day the photo was taken the team had to return to shelter due to weather, but a few days later the New Zealanders were able to make it to Cape Evans, which is about 15 miles from McMurdo. "The sea ice is pretty thick around station this year, with quite a few cracks out toward Cape Evans," said Adkison, who also works as a professional photographer External Non-U.S. government site, and shot the time-lapse photography of the aurora over Mount Erebus pictured at right. Click on the image to see the video on YouTube.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs