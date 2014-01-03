

Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek Still rockin' Icestock rings in the New Year at McMurdo Station with 25th anniversary show No, Metallica didn't play at McMurdo Station , but a dozen local bands rocked in the New Year in Antarctica's annual musical festival. The heavy metal band played in front of a small audience in the South Shetland Islands in a much-publicized show that some had touted as the first music concert in Antarctica. McMurdo's 2013 New Year's Eve show was the 25th edition, a volunteer effort carried out mainly by support personnel during off hours. Bands ranged from solo acts performing original music to cover bands like Alligator Martini, seen above playing to a large crowd. The event also included a chili cook-off, a flash mob and a coffee house staffed by carpenters called Sawbucks.