The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
 
Chef Keith Garrett from New Zealand's Scott Base Shows McMurdo how to prepare lamington dessert squares
Photo Credit: Michael Lucibella 		Chef Keith Garrett from New Zealand's Scott Base Shows McMurdo how to prepare lamington dessert squares.

Baker Swap

By Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Sun Editor
Posted December 21, 2015

In a show of gastronomic diplomacy, McMurdo Station and New Zealand’s Scott Base swapped chefs for a few afternoons in December, giving the cooks a chance to pick up new tricks and station residents a taste of each other’s culinary culture.

Keith Garrett from New Zealand's Scott Base talks with culinary manager Tom Senty and chef Betsy Rosengarden
Photo Credit: Michael Lucibella
Keith Garrett from New Zealand’s Scott Base talks with culinary manager Tom Senty and chef Betsy Rosengarden.

Tom Senty, the culinary manager at the National Science Foundation’s McMurdo organized the swap.

NSF manages the U.S. Antarctic Program, through which it coordinates all U.S. research on the southernmost continent and provides all of the logistical support for the science.

Because working outdoors in the intense and unrelenting Antarctic cold burns vastly more calories than normal workplace, providing a varied daily menu of enticing and nutritious foods is vital to station morale and the wellbeing of both researchers and support staff.

Betsy Rosengarden gets a thumbs up from summer chef Mike Allison at New Zealand's Scott Base.
Photo Credit: Tom Senty
Betsy Rosengarden gets a thumbs up from summer chef Mike Allison at New Zealand's Scott Base.

Senty said that the idea for the swap stemmed from conversations he had with Mike Allison, the summer chef at New Zealand’s Scott Base, who expressed an interest in sharpening his bread-making skills with the bakers at McMurdo. When Allison came over on the morning of December 10, he helped prepare a selection of sourdough breads and chocolate cakes.

Later in the day, Betsy Rosengarden trekked over the hill to Scott Base and shared some of her expertise with the New Zealanders in the more intimate confines of Scott Base.

“The kitchen is an open kitchen into the dining room, so you interact with the whole community,” Rosengarden said. “It kind of looks like you’re in someone’s home kitchen.”

In keeping with the cosy feel of the Scott Base dining room, she prepared her grandmother’s rugelach recipe, plus other favorites including macaroni and cheese, meatballs and a flourless chocolate cake.

The two stations organized two swaps this season. The following week, Kiwi chef Keith Garrett visited McMurdo and prepared a dessert of Lamington squares; a sponge cake covered in chocolate syrup and shaved coconut.

“We wanted to do something that’s traditional New Zealand for you guys,” Garrett said as he added the final touches. “This is a traditional New Zealand sweet cake.”

He added that this kind of swap was a good way to foster teamwork and pass skills between the two stations. Later that day, McMurdo’s lead baker Kaithlin Hull spent the afternoon at Scott Base learning some of their secrets for making meat pies and whole meal bread.

“It’s refreshing,” Garrett said. “It’s learning different ways to look at things.”

back to top
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs