People erect pole on snow.
Photo Courtesy: Ted Scambos/NSIDC		  

From the field

Glaciology team returns to Antarctic Peninsula to repair, remove equipment

Posted November 2, 2010
A team of glaciologists associated with the multidisciplinary LARISSA (LARsen Ice Shelf System, Antarctica) project External Non-U.S. government site is headed back to the Antarctic Peninsula this month to repair equipment left on several glaciers meant to track changes in the region after the disintegration of the Larsen B Ice Shelf External U.S. government site in 2002. The three scientists, led by Ted Scambos External Non-U.S. government site with the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) External Non-U.S. government site, will also dig out an instrument left on an ice ridge in February 2010 that has nearly been buried by snow, including a 10-meter-tall tower. The LARISSA project, funded by the National Science Foundation External U.S. government site, was a land- and sea-based expedition that took place over two months during the 2009-10 field season. Despite challenging conditions — from extensive sea ice to whiteout blizzards — the researchers recovered a record ice core and probed the ocean depths, finding rich sea life and troubling signs that climate change is inviting invasive species to Antarctica. In the picture above, members of the Scambos' team deploy instruments on Flask Glacier during the 2009-10 season.

Follow the adventures of Scambos, NSIDC scientist Jennifer Bohlander, and University of Alaska-Fairbanks External Non-U.S. government site researcher Martin Truffer External Non-U.S. government site at the NSIDC On Thin Ice blog External Non-U.S. government site.
