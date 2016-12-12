|
McMurdo Station
A Jam-Packed November
Around the Continent / McMurdo Station News
Monday December 12, 2016
October left our icy little town with quite the bang: the annual Halloween weekend party. And like the Big Bang of cosmological fame, the excitement seemed to just keep going. Between holidays, ever-increasing flight traffic (both aviation and avian), distinguished visitors and landmark science events, November in McMurdo feels like it rocketed by.
South Pole Station
Thanksgiving At The Pole
Around the Continent / South Pole Station News
Monday December 12, 2016
The summer season is only four short months and there is much that needs to be accomplished before the station closes mid-February. With more flights coming in, the station population is now at 130, and the amount of work to do seems endless. Despite all, the station took a break from science and regular duties on Saturday, November 26 to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Palmer Station
In Full Swing
Around the Continent / Palmer Station News
Monday December 12, 2016
How do you know that summer has truly arrived in Antarctica? Complaints of insomnia are usually a good indicator– though the sun still rises and sets at Palmer, it barely dips below the horizon, so we now almost get a full 24 hours of light. As we head further into the season, the wildlife is beginning to roam closer to station.
Station News Archives
More Updates