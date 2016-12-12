The Antarctic Sun - Around the Continent Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
 

McMurdo Station

The orange IcePod attached to the side of an New York Air National Guard LC-130 A Jam-Packed November
Around the Continent / McMurdo Station News
Monday December 12, 2016
October left our icy little town with quite the bang: the annual Halloween weekend party. And like the Big Bang of cosmological fame, the excitement seemed to just keep going. Between holidays, ever-increasing flight traffic (both aviation and avian), distinguished visitors and landmark science events, November in McMurdo feels like it rocketed by.

South Pole Station

Station residents sit down for a Thanksgiving meal Thanksgiving At The Pole
Around the Continent / South Pole Station News
Monday December 12, 2016
The summer season is only four short months and there is much that needs to be accomplished before the station closes mid-February. With more flights coming in, the station population is now at 130, and the amount of work to do seems endless. Despite all, the station took a break from science and regular duties on Saturday, November 26 to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Palmer Station

Science groups prepare their conductivity, temperature and depth monitors for a cast In Full Swing
Around the Continent / Palmer Station News
Monday December 12, 2016
How do you know that summer has truly arrived in Antarctica? Complaints of insomnia are usually a good indicator– though the sun still rises and sets at Palmer, it barely dips below the horizon, so we now almost get a full 24 hours of light. As we head further into the season, the wildlife is beginning to roam closer to station.

Station News Archives

McMurdo

2016 2015 2014 2013
2012 2011 2010 2009
2008      

South Pole

2016 2015 2014 2013
2012 2011 2010 2009
2008      

Palmer

2016 2015 2014 2013
2012 2011 2010 2009
2008      

More Updates

News from the USAP External U.S. government web site
USAP Announcements External U.S. government web site
Calling on the Vessels
Cold Hard Facts
Comics by Matt Davidson

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Office of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Office of Polar Programs