McMurdo Station

A Jam-Packed November

Around the Continent / McMurdo Station News

Monday December 12, 2016

October left our icy little town with quite the bang: the annual Halloween weekend party. And like the Big Bang of cosmological fame, the excitement seemed to just keep going. Between holidays, ever-increasing flight traffic (both aviation and avian), distinguished visitors and landmark science events, November in McMurdo feels like it rocketed by.

South Pole Station

Thanksgiving At The Pole

Around the Continent / South Pole Station News

Monday December 12, 2016

The summer season is only four short months and there is much that needs to be accomplished before the station closes mid-February. With more flights coming in, the station population is now at 130, and the amount of work to do seems endless. Despite all, the station took a break from science and regular duties on Saturday, November 26 to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Palmer Station