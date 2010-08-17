The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
menu spacer
menu spacer
 
Plane on the ground at night with people.
Photo Credit: Andre Fleuette		  

In the dark

First USAP flight since March lands in Antarctica during winter night

Posted August 17, 2010

The first U.S. Antarctic Program External U.S. government site flight to Antarctica landed safely at Pegasus airfield External U.S. government site near McMurdo Station External U.S. government site on Aug. 15, 2010, ushering in the 2010 Winfly season. Winfly is the time between winter and the summer when additional support personnel, such as carpenters and cooks, arrive to prepare the station for the upcoming science field season. Several groups of scientists are also scheduled to arrive during Winfly to take advantage of the atmospheric conditions at that time of year, as well as to study the foraging behavior of seals under dark conditions. [See related stories: Ramping up, Night hunt and Flying high.] The flight was particularly noteworthy for the use of night-vision goggles, which help the C-17 pilots land on the ice runway in the dark in conjunction with reflective runway markers. The Air Force first tested the capability in 2008, but this is the first year passengers flew on a night-vision mission. About 120 people were aboard the plane. Seven flights are planned for the month of August before the main summer field season begins in late September.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs