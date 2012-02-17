The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
menu spacer
menu spacer
 

People in coats wave goodbye.
Photo Credit: Sven Lidstrom		  

Last flight

South Pole Station settles in for another winter season

Posted February 17, 2012
People direct an airplane on ice.
Photo Credit: Sven Lidstrom
The last LC-130 aircraft at South Pole Station for the 2011-12 field season as it taxis on an ice runway.

South Pole Station External U.S. government site winter-overs, above, wave farewell to the last LC-130 aircraft (on the runway, at right) of the 2011-12 field season, as it heads north back to McMurdo Station External U.S. government site on Feb. 15, 2012. Fifty people will spend the next eight months or so at the world's southernmost research station, isolated from the rest of the world except for Internet and voice communications. Many are support staff, from cooks to electricians to cargo handlers. Others are scientists who maintain and run the high-tech experiments under way at the bottom of the world, including telescopes probing for clues about the nature of the young universe and its evolution, and an under-ice observatory called IceCube External Non-U.S. government site searching for subatomic particles called neutrinos that can shed light on big cosmic events like supernovas. The U.S. Antarctic Program External U.S. government site, managed by the National Science Foundation External U.S. government site, has maintained a research facility at the South Pole since 1957. Nearly 1,400 people have wintered over during that time, when night envelops that part of the world for six months and temperatures can plunge below 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs