Byrd Polar Research Center

A special report about one of the nation's premiere polar and alpine science institutions

Byrd Polar Research Center External Non-U.S. government site was established shortly after the International Geophysical Year in 1960 as the Institute of Polar Studies at The Ohio State University. Its mission and focus have evolved over the years, but its commitment to broadening our knowledge of the polar regions has remained constant. The Antarctic Sun took a closer look at the science and the people behind the research in a series of articles over the summer of 2008. You can find a list of links to the stories below.

August 15

July 25

July 18

July 11

June 27

June 20

June 13

May 30

May 23
