The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
menu spacer
menu spacer
 
Plane lands on ice.
Photo Credit: Emanuel Jacobi		  

Perfect landing

Arrival of Basler aircraft marks the end of winter isolation at South Pole

Posted October 19, 2010

The loneliness of the long-distance winter-over at the South Pole Station External U.S. government site is finally over. Two Basler BT-67 aircraft landed at the U.S. Antarctic Program's External U.S. government site  southernmost research base on Oct. 16 (local time), ending about eight months of isolation for the 47 scientists and support personnel spending the winter. The planes were en route from the British Antarctic Survey's Rothera Station External Non-U.S. government site to McMurdo Station External U.S. government site, stopping at South Pole to refuel. One Basler, a retrofitted Douglas DC3, was scheduled to return as early as Oct. 19 (local time) with new personnel from McMurdo, officially marking the beginning of the summer field season. South Pole is the last of three USAP research stations to begin summer operations, though temperatures still averaged nearly minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit as of last week. Research at the South Pole Station focuses on atmospheric science and astrophysics. Two of the largest experiments include the South Pole Telescope External Non-U.S. government site and the IceCube Neutrino Observatory External Non-U.S. government site. The above photo, which shows one of the Basler airplanes landing on the ice runway at Pole, was taken by IceCube winter-over Emanuel Jacobi External Non-U.S. government site and posted on the IceCube blog External Non-U.S. government site.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs