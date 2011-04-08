The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
menu spacer
menu spacer
 
Buildings on snow.
Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek		 The CTAM field camp near the Beardmore Glacier duing the 2010-11 Antarctic field season. The camp supported upwards of 80 people at one time, with 18 science teams passing through over a two-month period.

CTAM 2010-11

Field camp in Transantarctic Mountains supported 18 science projects

Posted April 8, 2011
Last Updated: April 15, 2011
Letters in snow.
Click picture for CTAM photo gallery.

Geologists, paleontologists, glaciologists and dozens of other researchers returned once more to the central Transantarctic Mountains (CTAM) to study a host of scientific mysteries, from the tectonic evolution of the region to the sorts of critters that once lived there millions of years ago. The CTAM field camp, constructed in just 18 days, supported upwards of 80 people at a time, with 18 teams of scientists passing through over the two months the camp operated. Located at an elevation of nearly 6,000 feet, the camp included two helicopters, a Twin Otter airplane and a fleet of snowmobiles that carried the scientists across the region to a variety of field sites, where they collected rock samples for dating and fossils that belonged to vertebrates that lived in Antarctica more than 200 million years ago. Several field camps have been located near the Beardmore Glacier since the 1970s, the most recent being in 2003-04. [See special Antarctic Sun edition from Dec. 28, 2003 Link to PDF file.] The National Science Foundation External U.S. government site, which manages the U.S. Antarctic Program External U.S. government site, funded the camp and associated science.

Sample Image
Graphic Credit: Spicer and Chapman, 1990
This chart shows the time periods covered in this series, along with the global mean temperature.

Articles in this series include:

Check this page regularly for new articles.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs