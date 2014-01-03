The Antarctic Sun - Features Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
Band plays in front of a crowd.
Photo Credit: Peter Rejcek		  

Still rockin'

Icestock rings in the New Year at McMurdo Station with 25th anniversary show

Posted January 3, 2014

No, Metallica didn't play at McMurdo Station External U.S. government site, but a dozen local bands rocked in the New Year in Antarctica's annual musical festival. The heavy metal band played in front of a small audience in the South Shetland Islands in a much-publicized show that some had touted as the first music concert in Antarctica. McMurdo's 2013 New Year's Eve show was the 25th edition, a volunteer effort carried out mainly by support personnel during off hours. Bands ranged from solo acts performing original music to cover bands like Alligator Martini, seen above playing to a large crowd. The event also included a chili cook-off, a flash mob and a coffee house staffed by carpenters called Sawbucks.

