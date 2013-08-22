The Antarctic Sun - Science Section United States Antarctic Program United States Antarctic Program Logo National Science Foundation Logo
menu spacer
menu spacer
 

Plane engine seen above a field of ice.
Photo Credit: Michael Studinger/NASA		 Sea ice in the Bellingshausen Sea seen from NASA's DC-8 aircraft flying at 1,500 ft above ground. Total sea ice extent around Antarctica reach a record or near-record high in August 2013, part of a long-term trend.

Spreading out

Antarctic sea ice nears record extent once again

From staff reports
Posted August 22, 2013

Antarctic sea ice extent in mid-August reached a record or near-record level high at 18.7 million square kilometers, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center External Non-U.S. government site.

The positive growth of total sea ice extent around Antarctica, which averages 18 million square kilometers at the height of winter, is part of a long-term trend and is consistent with how scientists believe climate change affects the southernmost continent. [See previous article — Record extent: 2010 climate report notes Antarctic sea ice grows while world warms.]

Graph shows extent of Antarctic sea ice in recent years.
Photo Credit: NSIDC
A graph shows the extent of Antarctic sea ice extent in recent years against the 40-year average.

Unusually extensive ice was reported in the Bellingshausen, Amundsen, and Ross seas, and in the western Indian Ocean sector.

Climate conditions since June have been variable, but the most recent surge in ice growth has occurred during a period of unusually high pressure over the center of the continent, resulting in a slowing of the circumpolar winds, warm winter conditions for the central ice sheet areas and cold conditions in the Bellingshausen, allowing ice to grow extensively there.

In contrast to the Antarctic, sea ice in the Arctic has undergone dramatic losses in recent years.

Sea ice is an important feature of the Earth’s climate system because it reflects solar energy back into space. Its decline in the Arctic is problematic, in part, because less reflective cover means more solar energy is absorbed by the dark ocean, which raises temperatures. In turn, that melts more sea ice, allowing more solar energy to reach the surface in a positive feedback loop.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share This Site on Pinterest Subscribe to USAP RSS Feeds Share Via Email

Contact Us

National Science Foundation
Division of Polar Programs
Geosciences Directorate
4201 Wilson Boulevard
Suite 755
Arlington VA 22230

Site Information

Policies and Important Links
Web Accessibility
Publication Schedule
USAP Frequently Asked Questions
Link to the USAP Portal
Help and Support
Feedback Form

Helpful Links

Search the USAP Portal
USAP Program Announcements
News About the USAP
RSS Feeds
Information for Proposers
Calendars and Schedules
Curator: Michael Lucibella, Antarctic Support Contract | NSF Official: Peter West, Division of Polar Programs